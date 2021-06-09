SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of TLMD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 988,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.04. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

