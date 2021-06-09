SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00027076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $177,114.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00211223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.01264390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,886.51 or 1.00222293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.