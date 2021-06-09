SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 879,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,751. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

