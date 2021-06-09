Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

