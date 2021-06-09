SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 408.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SMART Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

