Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.16

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 108234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

