SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $151.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.70 million and the highest is $155.25 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $174.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 643,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,672. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,657,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.