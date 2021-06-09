Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $113.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $232,225.45 and $113.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,847,613 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.