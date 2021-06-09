Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMWB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

