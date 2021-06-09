SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. 318,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

