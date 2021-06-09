SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,701 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.72. 85,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

