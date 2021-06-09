SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,045. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.33.

