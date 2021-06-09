SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15,059.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $117,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,151. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02.

