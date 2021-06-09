Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Stock Price Up 100%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE)’s stock price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.30. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

Shale Oil International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

