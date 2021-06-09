SFL Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

SFL has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SFL to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

SFL stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.09. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

