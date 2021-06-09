Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.97

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 43063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $715.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

