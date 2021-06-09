Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $2.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,276,039 shares of company stock worth $23,115,103. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.43 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

