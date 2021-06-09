SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-42.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

