SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 4,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

