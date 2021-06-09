SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,069.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and last traded at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.95), with a volume of 97541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.86).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,012.29 ($13.23).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.71. The company has a market capitalization of £13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.