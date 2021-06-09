SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.