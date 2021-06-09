SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEC Newgate stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.09. SEC Newgate has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.68 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12.

SEC Newgate Company Profile

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

