SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SEC Newgate stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.09. SEC Newgate has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.68 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12.
SEC Newgate Company Profile
