SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.68

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.68 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 19736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.93.
In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
