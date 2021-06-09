SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.68

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.68 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 19736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.