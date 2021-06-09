Scotiabank Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. 1,376,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,857. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.18.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0875589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

