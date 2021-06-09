Scotiabank Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.
MEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. 1,376,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,857. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.18.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.