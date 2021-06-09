Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.00

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.66, with a volume of 4679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scientific Games by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 153,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

