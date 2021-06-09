Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 139.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 180.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 559,246 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 117.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 264,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. 750,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.