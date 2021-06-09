Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 77,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Mondelez International comprises 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 117,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,726. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

