Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $182.33. 15,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

