Sciencast Management LP Has $3.93 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 255.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 427,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a market cap of $231.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

