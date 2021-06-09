Sciencast Management LP Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,189.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

