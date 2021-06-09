Sciencast Management LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 175,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

