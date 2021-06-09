Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,988. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

