Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann Sells 1,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 376,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -422.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

