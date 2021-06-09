Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $197.67. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.