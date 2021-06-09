Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 8,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

