Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.34. 13,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.52. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.