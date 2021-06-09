Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

