Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

