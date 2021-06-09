Scala (XLA) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $6,576.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,952,473,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,152,473,995 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

