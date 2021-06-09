SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

SAP stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

