Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) were up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 1,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.