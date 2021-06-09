Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €85.33 ($100.39) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

