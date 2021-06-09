SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.
NYSE SAIL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $64.19.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
