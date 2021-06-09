RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

LON RWS opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Tuesday. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 655.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

Get RWS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.