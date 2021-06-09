Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 324,107 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,564 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 324,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 247,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,733 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

