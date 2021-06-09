Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,869 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $264.10 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.