Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Colfax worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

