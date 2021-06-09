Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

