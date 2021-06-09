Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 91,548 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

