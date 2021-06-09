Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,639 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $182.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.58. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $6,229,289. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.